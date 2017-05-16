Scattered showers move through New Mexico

One storm system will exit New Mexico overnight while another one takes aim on the state by Wednesday evening. Showers will clear during the overnight hours leading to a cool start on Wednesday. Clouds quickly increase throughout the day with showers across the northwest. The storm should drop down into the state Thursday and Friday spreading high mountain snow and valley scattered rain showers. Temperatures will rebound over the weekend under sunny skies.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
