Local museum gears up for Summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A local museum is hosting Summer camps where students can experience the wonders of science.

Week-long summer camps at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) are getting ready to showcase a variety of topics wide enough to please the palate of nearly every student.

The “Science is Everywhere” day camps include themes like “Code of a Robot”, “DIY Disasters”, “Spy Kids” and much more. The NMNSH will host the week-long camps for children aged 6 through 15 and are scheduled to occur between May 30 through August 11.

For more information on the museum summer camps, visit the NMNSH website.