Local graduating high school seniors visit elementary students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has one of the worst graduation rates in the country at 71 percent. So, some high schools are taking a unique approach to inspire younger kids to graduate someday.

As the class of 2017 gets ready to walk the stage, they’re walking through some elementary school hallways first, giving the next generation a glimpse into what could be their future.

“They’ll remember it through a lifetime,” said Anna Rodriguez, East San Jose Elementary School Principal.

Albuquerque High School graduates walked the halls of East San Jose Elementary with kids lining the walls, the excitement was evident.

“We had staff members with tears, we had students with tears, we had parents, seniors, we had reporters with tears it was just very emotional,” Rodriguez said.

This is the first time several Albuquerque Public Schools have taken part in a senior walk.

“Knowing that there’s an end of the tunnel, that door and then another door opens,” explained Rodriguez about the senior walk.

Elementary schools kids held signs, gave high fives and saw themselves one day also in that cap and gown.

“I think it helps by just implanting that thought, yes I can do this, yes this is achievable,” MoniQue Martinez, Emerson Elementary School Counselor explained.

She adds it’s something she couldn’t pass up for the kids at her school.

“Just inspires, gives hope and also acknowledges the seniors who have worked so hard,” Rodriguez explained.

“I think those 30 to 45 minutes was something that they’re going to remember forever and it’s going to be more than just 30 to 45 minutes,” Rodriguez said.

This year, more than a dozen public middle and elementary schools are getting visits from area high school seniors

Albuquerque High School’s graduation ceremony on Monday kicked off graduations happening all this week.