Lobo men’s golf team takes over first at NCAA West Lafayette Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s golf team has taken over first place at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional. As a team the Lobos shot a 6 under par score of 282 in round two. They now lead by three strokes over UNLV. The two Mountain West teams appear to be in great shape of making the NCAA Championship with only one round to go.

The Lobos got a strong performance from senior Andrej Bevins and junior Andre Garcia. The two combined for 12 birdies and only four bogeys. Lobo head coach Glen Millican was very pleased with the effort from his team in round two.

“You know in this sport you can’t play defense so all you can do is play your own game as good as you can,” said Millican. “We have to come out and have the right frame of mind and allow ourselves to just execute and if our score comes down to what decisions we made and how we execute it then we will have a chance to post another good number.”

After a 4 under 68, Bevins is only one stroke off the lead on the Individual leader board. Trent Wallace of Illinois State is the overall leader. Garcia fired a 3 under 69 and at 4 under overall is tied for fourth.

The top five teams will move on to the NCAA Championship. The Lobos like their chances with one round to go.

“We got one more round to go and our mindset can’t change,” said Bevins. “We got to go out there and play like we have been. We will keep that mind set, looking forward to it.” The Lobos came into the tournament as the number 8 seed.