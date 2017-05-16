Lead detective in Tai Chan case waited a year and a half to test bloody bedding

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The lead detective in the case against former Santa Fe County Deputy Tai Chan took the stand Tuesday as the retrial continues.

Detective Irma Palos talked about the evidence found the night Chan shot fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin.

Chan is charged with murder in the case, and he claims it was in self-defense.

The defense was quick to point out that Palos didn’t send the bloody bedding in the hotel room to get tested until more than a year and a half later.

Those results showed it was Chan’s blood on the bed and not Martin’s, showing Chan was attacked by Martin that night.

The jury asked several follow-up questions for clarification. This is something KRQE News 13 has seen from this jury throughout the trial.

