Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with radar clear of any significant storms or showers. A quick-hitting, moisture-lacking storm will dip across the state today bringing in dry storms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Spotty to scattered storms will favor western, central and northern NM, however, more wind than rain is expected from these storms. Also, you’ll need to subtract about 10° off of yesterday’s temperatures – expect today’s afternoon highs to stay in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Strong southwest winds aloft will continue to crank across the state giving way to breezy/windy conditions mixing down to the surface this afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY in place for eastern and southern NM from 1PM-9PM Tuesday for strong west-southwest winds reaching sustained speeds of 30-40mph, gusting to 50mph.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect for far southern and eastern NM beginning 12PM-8PM Tuesday for gusty winds W/SW 25-35mph, gusting to 50mph & low humidity <15%.