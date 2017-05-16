John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A weak weather disturbance will cross New Mexico through the rest of Tuesday. Expect a few widely scattered showers, especially across the northern two-thirds of the state. But with quick movement and lack of moisture, don’t expect much of an impact from this storm aside from gusty winds.

Another, more powerful storm will move into the state Thursday through Saturday. This storm will pack more moisture, cooler air, and more gusty winds. Expect more widespread showers, especially for the north and east, late Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will drop to 10° – 20° below average. The cool down will be short lived, as temperatures will warm back up as early as Sunday.