Grandmother, aunt accused of using ice bath to punish child back in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grandmother and aunt accused of putting a 3-year-old in an ice cold bath as a form of punishment, nearly killing her, are back in jail.

The little girl was unconscious, had no heartbeat and was severely hypothermic when rescue crews found her in January 2016.

She was clinically dead for more than an hour before she was revived.

KRQE News 13 told you last week how Adelle Rigsby was challenging her no contest plea after learning prosecutors were going for the full six years.

The aunt, Tiffany Desvigne, who pleaded guilty, is facing a possible 12 years.

Prosecutors say they fear the two have become a flight risk and asked they be locked up. Both are now back at MDC.

The judge says he will allow Rigsby, who is ill, in the community custody program but that has not yet happened.