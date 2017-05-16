Former New Mexico teacher accused of rape faces charges years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico teacher has finally been charged after years of allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Gary Gregor taught in both the Espanola and Santa Fe school districts.

In 2014, a family sued, saying Gregor had sexually assaulted their daughter. Right after that, a girl from Espanola came forward.

Espanola Public Schools eventually agreed to a $3.2 million settlement.

Gregor has now been indicted on three counts of rape of a minor and kidnapping charges, and has pleaded not guilty.

Before coming to New Mexico, Gregor taught in Utah in the 90’s and left under similar allegations.

 

