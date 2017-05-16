For Your Information: Ranching In New Mexico

Caren Cowan, Executive Director and Shacey Sullivan, Secretary-Treasurer, both from the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of ranching in New Mexico.

One of the issues facing ranchers in our state is getting young people involved in staying and working the family farm. The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association has a goal of educating and helping young ranchers with upcoming events and workshops.

For more information, visit them online.

