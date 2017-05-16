FBI and Santa Fe police investigating teen girl’s apparent abduction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police say they are investigating an apparent abduction of a teen girl.

The unidentified girl is described as 5-foot-5-inches tall and between 12-16 years old, with dark blonde hair and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities say it happened near the Tuscany Apartments at St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses tell police a man threw the girl into the back of a faded light brown four-door sedan with a Texas license plate on the front and tinted windows.

Witnesses also described a male suspect in his 30’s with a light-complexion, medium build and clean shaven. They say he was about 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall with short brown hair and was wearing a light blue dress shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe Police.