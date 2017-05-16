Dona Ana Community College to close Hatch campus

HATCH, N.M. (AP) – Dona Ana Community College is blaming stagnant enrollment and budget constraints for the decision to close a satellite campus in the southern New Mexico community of Hatch.

School officials said Monday that the campus will close next month.

Dona Ana Community College President Renay Scott said in a statement that the recession and resulting market declines have negatively impacted overall enrollment and use of the learning center in Hatch.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the branch campus taught three in-house courses per semester and served 42 regular students and 16 English-as-a-Second-Language students in the recent spring semester.

In addition to its Hatch campus, the community college operates learning centers in Sunland Park, Anthony and Chaparral. It is part of the New Mexico State University system.