Community Calendar: 23rd Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament

Jeff Hoehn, Executive Director of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and Ulyvea Gallegos a 7-year-old patient, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 23rd Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament.

Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Mudd Volleyball Tournament is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser, and one of the state’s largest single-day fundraising events. They are expecting over 8,000 team players and spectators this year, on Saturday, June 3rd.

The first game starts at 9 a.m. and registration is ongoing, online.

