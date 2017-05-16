Bernalillo County leaders give homeless a place to call their own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A home to call their own, that’s what Bernalillo County leaders want to give to the homeless.

This is phase two of the Community Connections Program, which will provide permanent and supportive housing to 55 homeless people who have behavioral health issues.

According to a study conducted by the county, the housing will increase the quality of life and keep people out of the hospital and jail.

“This program is a new initiative focusing on individuals that need stabilization and support from the community and would benefit from housing and continued support,” Katrina Potrum, Director of Behavioral Health Services, said.

Phase one has been going on for a year and helps people transition after getting out of jail.