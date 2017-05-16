Bernalillo County DA to refile beating charges against accused cop killer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney will refile charges against accused cop killer Davon Lymon for a bar brawl caught on tape.

In 2014, Lymon was arrested for this beating outside a downtown nightclub.

Former District Attorney Kari Brandenburg dropped the charges. However, a spokesperson from current DA Raul Torrez’s office says although Lymon faces more serious charges for the murder of Officer Daniel Webster, the beating victim deserves justice, too.

Lymon has already been sentenced to 20 years for federal gun and drug charges.