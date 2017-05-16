Beautiful You: The Barber’s Shop

Dani Garduno, the owner of The Barber’s Shop and Rachel Romero, master barber and stylist, joined New Mexico Living to talk about summer events and treatments.

Sophisticated Sundays are a time to enjoy the day at Imbibe all while getting a shave. This year you can take advantage of this special on May 21, June 11, July 9 and August 13. They are also offering a Glossing Treatment to control unruly summer hair and make is shine.

For an appointment, visit their website.

