Austin Apodaca has found a professional football home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Apodaca will get his first taste of professional football in Canada. The former University of New Mexico Lobos quarterback has signed a two year deal with the Winnepeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. The Blue Bombers approached Apodaca about signing a contract before the NFL Draft.

Apodaca wanted to see what would happen in the draft so he put the possibility of going to Canada on hold. Apodaca created a late buzz when he had a strong showing at a college all-star game attended by NFL scouts. He was hopeful that he would be taken in the latter rounds of the draft, but it did not happen. Apodaca was sure he would at least get an undrafted free agent deal or camp tryout. That too did not happen.

Apodaca was not ready to walk away from his dream of playing professional football and he knew a team in Canada that was ready to help him keep the dream alive.

“Getting told no by the NFL, I wasn’t going to quit on my dream. I was more motivated than ever and I was going to go prove it. So I was really excited when I did get the contract and signed it,” he said.

Apodaca will report to Winnepeg Monday.

After coming from a college football team that was heavy on the run and led the nation in rush yards per game, Apodaca will get an opportunity to showcase his arm.

“They throw the ball a lot, which I am excited to get back to an offense that throws it a little bit more and allows me to kind of do my thing and make plays on the move, throw on the run and all this stuff and hit them in the pocket,” said Apodaca. “I’m excited.”