Annual tour showcases local gardens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A green-thumb appreciation event will showcase local gardening artistry.

The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs (CAGC) will host the 44th Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ticketed event will feature nine gardens in the Supper Rock and Sandia Foothills area, as well as offer participants an optional lunch. Tickets for the tour are $15 a piece, and $25 for the tour plus lunch.

For more information on the garden tour, visit the CAGC website.