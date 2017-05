ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man’s scooter was stolen, and this scooter is hard to miss.

Moses’ 2013 white Honda Metropolitan scooter is decked out to look like R2-D2 from Star Wars.

Moses says it was taken last week in Uptown near Menaul and Dakota Street.

Moses posted a plea on Craigslist hoping someone will find it.

Moses says the scooter also has a black rear storage rack and “nerdy stickers” all over it.

If you see it, call Albuquerque police.