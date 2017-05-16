Albuquerque city council give mayor’s proposed budget a makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council has made some major changes to the mayor’s proposed budget calling for raises for employees, but it remains to be seen it if will make it past the mayor’s desk.

“This is the second time I’ve been budget chair and each time the city council has completely rewritten the administration’s budget. This doesn’t happen usually,” councilor Don Harris said. “Usually we take little amendments and we kind of tweak it but this has ben a complete re-write.”

Among the big changes from the mayor’s proposed budget: an increase for longevity pay for officers, a 3 percent pay increase for firefighters, and a 1 percent raise for city employees.

The revised plan also cuts $3.3 million to the risk management fund which helps pay for lawsuits against the city.

KRQE News 13 talked to the mayor and he says the city may not even have enough money to pay for all of it.

“Public safety is always a priority, that’s not really the issue. The issue is how are we gonna pay for it? I think it’s a bad idea to put a budget forward that pays for public safety but then puts the city on shaky financial ground,” Mayor Berry said.

The budget also includes more than $900,000 for cultural senior affairs and park programs.

Also, more than $200,000 for economic development programs and more than $150,000 for social service and community programs.

The Mayor’s Office says it will take a few days for the new budget to get to the mayor’s desk for review.

The budget for the 2018 fiscal year goes into effect July 1, but at this point no decision has been made.