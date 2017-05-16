Albuquerque budget approved, $1 million set aside for longevity officer pay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s budget is approved which means the city will stay running until next year.

The city council voted 8 to 1 in favor of the $531.4 million operating budget late Monday night.

Much of that budget discussion Monday night was spent going over a proposal to pay $4 million in longevity stipends to police officers.

City councilor Dan Lewis said that was one of the reasons he decided to vote against the budget.

“I don’t think the budget does enough when it comes to public safety. Really doing what we need to do to fund the police officers and their salaries to be able to keep these officers be able to change the moral and really grow this department,” Lewis said.

Councilors also voted 5 to 4 in favor of the longevity pay. This will set aside $1 million each quarter as long as the city meets its quarterly revenue.

The goal is to encourage officers to stay in the department longer.

The budget was also amended by councilors Brad Winter, Ken Sanchez, Klarissa Pena and Don Harris who gave the mayor’s budget a hefty makeover.

This includes putting $10 million more into public safety.

The budget also includes over $900,000 for cultural senior affairs and park programs.

Also over $200,000 for economic development programs and over $150,000 for social service and community programs.

The budget for the 2018 fiscal year goes into effect July 1st.