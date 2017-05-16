AG Balderas won’t be entering race for New Mexico governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas will not be entering the race for governor and instead will focus on his re-election as the state’s top prosecutor.

The Democrat ended the speculation Tuesday with a statement that detailed the work his office has done – from pursuing internet criminals who target children to recovering Medicaid fraud dollars.

Balderas also said his office has a responsibility to hold the federal government accountable. He pointed to recent filings against President Donald Trump’s travel ban and the sale of federal coal leases.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is limited to two terms. No Republican has entered the race, though U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce says he may pursue the GOP nomination.

The Democratic nomination is being sought by Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, former media executive Jeff Apodaca and Peter DeBenedittis of Santa Fe.