70-year-old Albuquerque man takes on burglary suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 70-year-old Albuquerque man took on a burglar and won.

It happened at Paul Lopez’s home near Carlisle and Morningside earlier this evening.

Lopez says he got home to find a man stealing a TV he got for Christmas, still in the box, and says the man was trying to get away with it on his bike.

“It was ridiculous because he had t his little toy bike, it was a like a kid bike,” Lopez said.

With his adrenaline pumping, Lopez tackled the guy and held him until cops got there.

Police say the suspected burglar is a repeat offender with a long rap sheet.