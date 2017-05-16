70-year-old Albuquerque man takes on burglary suspect

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 70-year-old Albuquerque man took on a burglar and won.

It happened at Paul Lopez’s home near Carlisle and Morningside earlier this evening.

Lopez says he got home to find a man stealing a TV he got for Christmas, still in the box, and says the man was trying to get away with it on his bike.

“It was ridiculous because he had t his little toy bike, it was a like a kid bike,” Lopez said.

With his adrenaline pumping, Lopez tackled the guy and held him until cops got there.

Police say the suspected burglar is a repeat offender with a long rap sheet.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s