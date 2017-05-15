Zoning code amendment limits Albuquerque garage sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before you hold your next yard sale, you might want to be aware of the city of Albuquerque’s strict garage sale ordinance.

The zoning code was recently amended so that you can only have two garage sales in a calendar year. Each one can last up to three days.

If you break the code, you could face time in court.

The following information is from the city’s website.

Is there a limit to how many garage sales my neighbor can hold? Yes. Garage or yard sales are only allowed once every 12 months at a given home in an R-1 zone. The sale may not exceed three days in length and only typical household goods may be sold. Advertising signs are not permitted on medians or other City property.

For more information visit: https://www.cabq.gov/planning/planning-faqs/code-enforcement-faqs »