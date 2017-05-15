Three roads in UNM area to close for ART construction this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on Albuquerque’s Rapid Transit project will be shutting down three roads in the University of New Mexico/Nob Hill area for the next week.

Central and Yale along with Stanford and Washington will be closed as crews continue major construction for ART. The construction team will be closing the north and southbound access at those intersections. Officials say that means you won’t be able to turn left but you will be able to turn right.

For example, if you are looking to turn left to get into McDonald’s on Yale you’ll have to turn one street earlier or after. And if you usually take Washington you’ll need to take side streets.

During this time, one lane of Central Avenue both eastbound and westbound will remain open at these intersections

Officials say UNM asked for the construction on these intersections be done this week while the school is between graduation and summer school.

The ART project is now 45 percent complete. They say the next phase will include streets in Nob Hill.