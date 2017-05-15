Three arrested after deadly shooting near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Three men accused of a murder in Durango Sunday have been arrested.

La Plata County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a trailer park off Country Road 207 west of Durango for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found 34-year-old David Gaytan dead.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a bolo was issued.

Investigators say Colorado State troopers spotted the car about 230 miles north in Chafee County and arrested three people inside. Their names have not yet been released.

Investigators say this murder was not random but did not release a motive.