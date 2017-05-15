SWAT on scene after man barricades himself inside Northeast Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SWAT is still on the scene of a tense situation in northeast Albuquerque neighborhood near Lomas and Tramway.

Police say a man has barricaded himself in a home on the 800 block of Pawnee Street just blocks from Manzano High.

SWAT was called out to this area around 1:30 Monday morning. The house is right off of Marquette Avenue.

Omaha Street all the way to Marie Park Drive are taped off as they try to get the man out of the house. Those streets are closed from Marquette up to Chelwood Park.

At this time, it is not known why the man has barricaded himself inside the home or the moments that led police to contact the SWAT team.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department for more information and will continue to provide updates as they become available.