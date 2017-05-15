Suspected thief takes his time stealing smoker off family’s property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves usually want to get in-and-out without being seen on camera, but an Albuquerque family caught a man taking his sweet time on their property, just to walk away with one thing.

Saturday, a family who lives in the Four Hills neighborhood said a man pulled up to their house in broad daylight and stole a $300 smoker from their front yard.

“He pulls up and starts to slow down when he notices that I have my smoker on the front porch,” Quinn Wingerd said.

A smoker that was feet away from Wingerd’s front door.

Wingerd said that’s where he keeps it on days he has cookouts, but that he’s learned his lesson.

Wingerd said people were home at the time, but none of that appeared to matter to the suspected thief. He didn’t try covering his face. He wasn’t in any hurry, and it was all for one $300 smoker.

“He kind of gives it a little look, a little check to see if it’s something he’s interested. Then, he starts to walk away and then rethinks his decision,” Wingerd said.

When the man came back the second time, he tried to lift the entire smoker, and even dropped part of it. The suspected thief makes two different trips to the SUV and back in order to steal both pieces to the smoker. But he never seemed in a hurry, and that’s why police said he’s not your average thief.

“Normally you see someone passing by the house two or three times, then walking up the street, maybe a couple of times. They usually they take the property quickly, as fast as they can get back to the vehicle and take off,” Officer Fred Duran said.

The Albuquerque Police Department said although officers hardly ever get called out to the Four Hills neighborhood, thieves will go anywhere there’s something valuable to swipe.

“I think our only goal in really reporting it, is not to necessarily getting the item back but to increase awareness for our neighborhood and community so that we can keep each other safe,” Wingerd said.