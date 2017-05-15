Residents in NW Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with street racing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one part of Albuquerque are fed up with speeders and street racers tearing through their neighborhood. It’s not far from where a deadly crash, blamed on street racing, happened just weeks ago.

During the day, the area is quiet, and for the most part, drivers obey the law, but that’s not always the case.

“I am concerned for the neighbors,” a resident living in the area of Unser and Tower said.

Street racing is almost an everyday thing for neighbors living off Unser and Tower.

Sunday night, Albuquerque police witnessed some drivers in the act. A viewer sent KRQE News 13 a video of two drivers rev their engines at the stop light at Unser before racing down the hill on Tower. Then two more cars follow suit.

Unlike most street races, this time a police officer was there to pull them over. Neighbors like Olivas want the racing to stop.

“Almost every time I walk my dog over here to Unser I see a lot of races,” he said.

Olivas is worried his neighbors will get hurt, just like in the wreck a half-mile away on Coors and Gonzales a couple of weeks ago that took a grandmother’s life.

Police suspect a street racer crashed into her car. Police acknowledge street racing is a problem in Albuquerque and try to catch them when they can.

Neighbors just want racers to take it to a track and off their streets.

Neighbors in the area said even though they hear engines revving and the sound of racing every day, it is far worse on the weekends.