Report: Millions of dollars needed to keep city golf courses up and running

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows keeping the city’s golf courses open is hitting Albuquerque in the pocketbook.

The 165-page study is looking at how feasible it is for the city to keep its four courses open.

“What we don’t have is a windfall of dollars, we’re very tight right now, our projections are very conservative, and $16 million we do not have to reinvest in the program,” said Gilbert Montano, Chief of Staff for Mayor R.J. Berry.

The study shows the city lost over $1.5 million in operating costs last year, and the use of the four courses — Arroyo del Oso, Puerto del Sol, Los Altos and Ladera — is down, though playing fees are competitive.

A possible recommendation form the study is to close a course.

This administration says that’s a decision for the next mayor.