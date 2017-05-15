Relatives mourn family killed in suspected DWI crash near Cuba

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say it was a man and his landscaping crew on their way back from a job that caused Friday’s fiery crash that killed an innocent family.

While investigators are still working to positively identify the victims, family members say it was Jimmy and Melissa Crawford and their two young kids. Jimmy just recently retired from the Farmington Fire Department.

The family was in an SUV traveling southbound on 550 near Cuba when a large work truck, pulling a trailer with a Bobcat on it, veered across the lanes, hitting it head on.

The SUV caught fire and the family was unable to escape. All five died on the scene, as did the truck’s driver, identified as 47-year-old Paul Ortega of Coyote.

Investigators say the men with him, 50-year-old Amador Jacquez and 26-year-old Jacob Martinez of Chimayo, and 35-year-old Daniel Gonzales of Gallina, say they had been drinking before the crash.

KRQE News 13 asked if the passenger who survived could face charges. Investigators say they won’t consider that until the investigation is complete.

The Crawford’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help them pay for the four funerals.

Melissa Crawford leaves behind two sons from a previous marriage.

To donate, click here.