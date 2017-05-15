Precision Catering On The Go supports eating healthy on a budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy is what’s on the menu for one local catering company.

Precision Catering On The Go is all about teaching healthy eating habits and maximizing the nutritional value of everyday products. Food education is most important for the Head-Chef Andrew Bustos, and he’s proud that he can educate the community about balanced food facts and how eating on a budget is possible.

Bustos shared his recipe for a Loaded Oatmeal Bowl:

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups water or milk

1 cup stone ground oats

2-3 tbsp brown sugar

½ Banana Sliced ½ c Pomegranate seeds

½ c Strawberries Sliced

½ c Green Grapes FROZEN

1 ea Chewy Granola Bar w/ Chocolate Chips Diced Small

2 oz Nutella or Peanut Butter slightly melted

Recipe:

Add the water (or milk) to a medium pot and heat over medium-high heat until it boils. Add the oats, optional salt, and cook for about 5 minutes or until water is absorbed and oatmeal is tender; stir intermittently. Optionally add the brown sugar and stir to combine. Transfer oatmeal to a bowl and top with the banana, strawberry, grapes & pomegranate seeds, drizzle with peanut butter (heat peanut butter in a small, microwave-safe bowl for 8 to 10 seconds to melt it if desired), and add the pomegranate arils, granola bar pieces, and serve immediately. Oatmeal is best warm and fresh.