ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are now investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Menaul and University.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it happened in the northeast neighborhood around midnight. Information is very limited at this time but our crews did see an APD crews and a mobile crime unit on scene.

No roads were blocked off at the time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.