Officer who responded to shooting expected to testify in Tai Chan trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The retrial will continue for former Santa Fe Deputy Tai Chan who’s charged with murder.

Monday, the state is expected to call Las Cruces Police Officer Jared Cosper to the stand. Chan is charged with murder for the death of fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin in 2014 while completing a prisoner transport.

During the first trial several local officers took the stand testifying that Chan as irrational and screaming. One officer testified he kept yelling a bomb was in the hotel.

KRQE News 13 has learned Officer Cosper was one of the officers that night. Also the state plans to play an audio recording of the said Chaos when officers arrived that night for the jury.

It will be the first time this new jury will hear the recording.

In the next two days, the state hopes to call 12 more witnesses to the stand before it’s the defense’s turn.