New Mexico residents want to see ATVs on the streets

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents are asking city officials to changes rules on all-terrain vehicles.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Pecos Valley Riders ATV club presented Carlsbad City Council with a petition on Tuesday. The petition asks that the city council adopt an ordinance that would allow ATVs on the road with cars and motorcycles.

Club Founder Gary Hardesty says hundreds of people supported the petition.

The petition cites a recently passed bill that allows local governments to decide on whether off-road vehicles belong on the streets.

Under state law, ATVs need brakes, mirrors and mufflers and at least one headlight and one tail light before they can hit the streets.

Hardesty says the group is willing to work with city officials to draft an ordinance.