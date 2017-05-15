New Mexico girl takes selfie on stage with celebrity chef Bobby Flay

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico girl met one of her favorite stars this weekend and has the Tweet to prove it.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay was hosting a show at Inn of the Mountain Gods on Saturday when 5-year-old Ava Kertis from Carlsbad walked up to the microphone to ask him a question.

Flay was so impressed with Ava’s stylish outfit and cool shades that he asked her to join him on stage. That’s when the two took a selfie together.

Ava’s mom tells KRQE News 13 that Ava loves the Food Network and is an aspiring chef herself.