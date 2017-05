ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says westbound Montgomery is closed at Carlisle due to an accident.

The accident was reported Monday night just after 10 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Serious accident Montgomery/Carlisle. WB Montgomery is closed at this time. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 16, 2017