May 15th Morning Rush: Tai Chan retrial continues Monday

The Five Facts

1. The retrial for former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Tai Chan continues Monday morning. Chan is charged with murder for the death of fellow deputy Jeremy Martin. KRQE News 13 has learned that Las Cruces Police Officer Jared Cosper, an officer who responded the night of the shooting, is expected to testify. During the first trial, several officers testified that Chan was acting irrational and screaming. One officer said he was yelling about a bomb in the hotel. Officer Cosper was the officer who heard some of that shouting. The state is also expected to play an audio recording of what those officers heard for the jury.

2. Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on a budget bill that councilors and the mayor didn’t seem to agree on just a few days ago. Some councilors proposed amending the mayor’s budget plan to add $10 million more into public safety to help fund things like more police service aides and pay raises for firefighters. The mayor is now suggesting scaling back the plan and funding it by increasing fees for certain services like trash collection.

3. A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s north of I-40… 50s and 60s found farther south. Afternoon highs will be similar to what was felt on Sunday – expect highs to be near to just above average across the state (60s, 70s & 80s – 90s farther east).

4. Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction will affect roads around two major intersections near the University of New Mexico. The north and southbound lanes of Yale and Stanford near Central will be closed. Traffic will also be affected at Central and Washington.

5. An 83-year-old woman is working on her next book after finally being able to call herself an author. Her first book was inspired by Madrid, New Mexico, and her father. Betty Turk wrote a murder-mystery novel titled “Murder in Madrid”. Turk says her dad was a miner but she also drew inspiration from the New Mexico mining town for her book.

