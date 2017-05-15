Two storm systems move through New Mexico this week spreading the chance for showers across northern and western areas. The first system moves in tomorrow and is relatively weak. The chance for showers will be limited mainly to the northern high terrain and the Four Corners. The second system will be deeper and stronger coming in Thursday and Friday. The storm will have a chance to spread some high mountain snow and valley showers.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
