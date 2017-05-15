Man accused in fatal DWI crash released without posting bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing another man while drunk behind the wheel has been released without having to post bond.

Michael Penick is accused of driving drunk and killing Julio Simone Martinez who was walking in the area in October near San Mateo and Lomas.

Police say Penick admitted to having six shots before getting behind the wheel.

In court Monday, Penick pleaded not guilty.

Judge Charles Brown released him on his own recognizance and ordered him to report to Pretrial Services.