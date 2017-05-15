Lobos’ Zoellner hand injury could keep him out for rest of season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico baseball team may have to go the rest of the way without the man who hit clean up for most of the season. Jack Zoellner took a ball to the hand in his first at bat during a three game series at Fresno State last week. Zoellner suffered the injury to his left hand as he was making a check swing. Zoellner will find out after he meets team doctors for an X-Ray whether his hand is actually broken.

That would keep the Lobos hard hitting senior first baseman out of action for the rest of the season. Zoellner is batting .368 with 12 homers and 56 RBI. The Lobos are still in first place in the Mountain West standings, but San Diego State is on their heels after the Lobos were swept by Fresno State last week.

The Lobos will host Nevada in their final series of the regular season starting Thursday. Nevada needs to win two for a spot in the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos need to keep winning to claim the outright Mountain West Conference title. If they do that, they will host the conference tournament May 25-28. The first game between the Lobos and Nevada has a 6:30 p.m. start time Thursday.