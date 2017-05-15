Lobo softball Coach Erica Beach will not return in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo softball finished out their 2017 season in last place in the Mountain West and overall finished with a 20-30 record. The University of New Mexico announced on Sunday afternoon that they will not retain Erica Beach as the Head Softball Coach next season.

In her seven years at UNM Beach compiled a 155-204 overall record. She had early success in her 2nd season, but the University has decided to part ways. UNM Associate Athletic Director Ed Manzanares released this statement:

“We appreciate the efforts of Erica and her staffs over the past seven seasons with our softball program. We will conduct a national search, and with our facilities, our community, and our commitment to developing a championship softball program, we are confident that we can hire a coach that can lead our program to a more competitive level in the Mountain West,” said Manzanares.