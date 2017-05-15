Lobo men’s golf starts well at NCAA Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s golf team opened play at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional with an even par 288. That showing was good enough to land the Lobos in a tie for second with Illinois. UNLV leads the pack of 13 with a first round team score of 1 under par 287.

Three Lobos finished in the top seven on the individual leader board. Andrej Bevins, Andre Garcia and Gustavo Morantes each finished with a first round 1 under 71 and tied for seventh. John Oda of UNLV is on top of the individual leader board after a round of 5 under 67.

The top five teams at the end of three rounds will advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.