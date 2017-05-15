Lobo Baseball gets swept at Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the season coming to an end the Lobos have hit a bump in the road. They have lost five of their last seven games, including a three-game sweep to Fresno State this weekend.

The University of New Mexico lost on Sunday 15-9, this loss brings their Mountain West Conference record to 18-7-1. They will return home for their final series of the regular season. They host Nevada starting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lobos need to sweep Nevada to outright clinch the Mountain West Regular Season title and in doing so, UNM would host the Mountain West Tournament for a second straight year.