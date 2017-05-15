Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s north of I-40… 50s and 60s found farther south. Afternoon highs will be similar to what was felt on Sunday – expect highs to be near to just above average across the state (60s, 70s & 80s – 90s farther east). Winds will strengthen through the day with sustained speeds reaching 15-25mph / gusts 30-35mph by this afternoon. Gusty winds combined with low humidity (<15%) will raise fire concerns across central and southern NM – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the Rio Grande Valley, south-central and southwest NM beginning 12PM through 9PM. Also – the dryline will sit awfully close to the eastern stateline today so far east NM will want to keep an eye to the sky to watch for spot storms (most of the activity is expected farther east).

TUESDAY: The first of two pieces of an incoming storm will sweep across northern NM, triggering spotty showers over western and northern NM. Afternoon highs will drop ~10° leaving most of us in the 60s, 70s and 80s. Breezy conditions will continue with sustained speeds 10-20mph within the Rio Grande Valley.

WEDNESDAY: A similar day to Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to favor northern NM. Winds will strength ahead of the second piece of our storm – expect windy conditions Wednesday afternoon.