Kirtland Air Force Base hosts fourth annual K-9 officer competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s all about the dogs at Kirtland Air Force Base as the fourth annual K-9 officer competition is in full swing.

Monday, military and police K-9 officers from across New Mexico are putting their skills to the test and competing.

The dogs take part in various exercises, including a patrol and control demonstration where the dogs are faced with distractions like toys, while trying to win the “Top Dog Award.”

The event is all about officers coming together to learn different K-9 training methods.

“We get civilian departments, along with military departments together to do this competition to have some comradery, bring everybody together and show what we do to the audience,” Staff Sgt. Tanner Theel said.

This is the fourth year of the competition, and Sgt. Theel says the dogs have gotten more skilled throughout the years.

The competition runs through Tuesday.