John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It’s a nice start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for Monday afternoon. Winds will be kicking this afternoon and with a pair of storm systems on the way, expect the winds to be an issue much of this week.

The first storm system will work through on Tuesday. Despite a good track through the state, this storm will move very quickly and pull up very little moisture. Outside of a few showers and gusty winds, impacts look to be minimal. Another storm system will drop in during the second half of the week. This storm will move much slower, pull up more moisture, and pack colder air. Expect high mountain snow, gusty winds, and valley rain showers, especially heading into Friday and Saturday.