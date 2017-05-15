In The Kitchen: Udon Noodles With Precision On The Go

Chef Andrew Bustos from Precision On The Go joined New Mexico Living to make a Udon noodle dish from his menu.

Recipe for Udon Noodles with Soy Marinated Filet

1 Package Udon Noodles

5 oz Filet of Beef

½ Eggplant

small diced 1 ea Red Bell Pepper julienne

1 ea Green Bell Pepper julienne

¼ Onion Julienne

1 bunch green onion chopped

2 ea garlic cloves

1 pinch chile flake

3 oz Soy Sauce

.5 oz Sesame Oil

1 pinch dry mustard

1 pinch ginger powder Black Pepper

Egg sunny side up

Directions:

In a saute pan, add vegetables and garlic, sautee to sweat. Slice beef tenderloin very thin and add to saute pan. Add Noodles then incorporate all seasonings and oil tossing to blend ingredients. Top with sunny side up egg and black pepper.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living