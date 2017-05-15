In The Kitchen: Udon Noodles With Precision On The Go

Chef Andrew Bustos from Precision On The Go joined New Mexico Living to make a Udon noodle dish from his menu.
Recipe for Udon Noodles with Soy Marinated Filet
- 1 Package Udon Noodles
- 5 oz Filet of Beef
- ½ Eggplant
- small diced 1 ea Red Bell Pepper julienne
- 1 ea Green Bell Pepper julienne
- ¼ Onion Julienne
- 1 bunch green onion chopped
- 2 ea garlic cloves
- 1 pinch chile flake
- 3 oz Soy Sauce
- .5 oz Sesame Oil
- 1 pinch dry mustard
- 1 pinch ginger powder Black Pepper
- Egg sunny side up
Directions:
- In a saute pan, add vegetables and garlic, sautee to sweat.
- Slice beef tenderloin very thin and add to saute pan.
- Add Noodles then incorporate all seasonings and oil tossing to blend ingredients.
- Top with sunny side up egg and black pepper.
