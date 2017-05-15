Helping Hands: Pageantry With A Purpose

Rose Evans, Mrs. New Mexico and Jessica Points a little sister from Big Brothers Big Sisters, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of working with the organization.

Her Pageantry with a Purpose platform includes working with Big Brothers Big Sisters and she talked about the importance of volunteering with the organization and introduced us to her little sister. She is also laughing a new blog, The Rookie’s Roadmap.

For More information, visit her website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living