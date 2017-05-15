Friends hope to raise funds after thieves steal Albuquerque veteran’s truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A disabled Albuquerque Army veteran is out of his only form of transportation after getting hit by thieves.

Daniel woke up to start his truck one morning, but it was gone. His insurance covered the car loan, but that’s about it.

Daniel served in the U.S. Army for six years and was deployed two times to combat zones.

He is trying to finish his degree to become a teacher and is a single parent to four children.

A GoFundMe has been started to try and raise enough money to help Daniel get a new vehicle.

